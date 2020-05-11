11665 Island AVE

Amenities

** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently monthly rentals. Welcome to the Bayside Charmer! This spacious gulf access waterfront home is ideal for your vacation get away complete with spacious dock for your boat. Clean and fully equipped with all the comforts of home. This 2 bedroom, 1 and a half bath home has 2 Queen bedrooms, and 2 sofa beds for extra guests. With over 1,400 sq ft. indoors, this home lives large. Have your morning coffee or evening cocktail in one of the many outdoor living spaces while taking in the serene waterfront bay views, and be prepared to experience some of the most gorgeous Southwest Florida sunsets ever! Huge Mango tree with the best mangos around when in season! Central A/C & heat, Washer/Dryer, Electric, Cable/WIFI included. Inquire for availability. Pet with approval. One time departure cleaning fee + 11.5% tax additional. No smoking inside home. Rest assured to have a great experience in our well kept and well managed properties.