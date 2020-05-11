All apartments in Matlacha
Matlacha, FL
11665 Island AVE
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:14 PM

11665 Island AVE

11665 Island Avenue · (239) 896-5742
Location

11665 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL 33993
Matlacha

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently monthly rentals. Welcome to the Bayside Charmer! This spacious gulf access waterfront home is ideal for your vacation get away complete with spacious dock for your boat. Clean and fully equipped with all the comforts of home. This 2 bedroom, 1 and a half bath home has 2 Queen bedrooms, and 2 sofa beds for extra guests. With over 1,400 sq ft. indoors, this home lives large. Have your morning coffee or evening cocktail in one of the many outdoor living spaces while taking in the serene waterfront bay views, and be prepared to experience some of the most gorgeous Southwest Florida sunsets ever! Huge Mango tree with the best mangos around when in season! Central A/C & heat, Washer/Dryer, Electric, Cable/WIFI included. Inquire for availability. Pet with approval. One time departure cleaning fee + 11.5% tax additional. No smoking inside home. Rest assured to have a great experience in our well kept and well managed properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

