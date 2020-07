Amenities

The view says it all! Enjoy wide water vistas of the beautiful Loxahatchee river from nearly every room. This 3/2.5 condo is newly furnished upstairs and down, brand new range and vacuum. While you're here you can take advantage of the many amenities including tennis, heated community pool, kayak rental memberships and golf privileges for low fees. 90 day minimum. 24 hour gated community.