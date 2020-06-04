6625 SE Amyris Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Perfect family home located on a cul de sac in the sought after community of Parkwood. Brand new kitchen including quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Spacious open floor plan with split bedrooms. Back yard offers shade at night over looking a preserve with water view. Brand new roof, inside AC air handler, water heater and washer & dryer. Outside ac compressor 2015. Fresh exterior and interior paint. Community has a pool. Tenant must have a high credit score and income verification of $6,300.