Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

6625 SE Amyris Court

6625 Southeast Amyris Court · No Longer Available
Location

6625 Southeast Amyris Court, Martin County, FL 34997

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Perfect family home located on a cul de sac in the sought after community of Parkwood. Brand new kitchen including quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Spacious open floor plan with split bedrooms. Back yard offers shade at night over looking a preserve with water view. Brand new roof, inside AC air handler, water heater and washer & dryer. Outside ac compressor 2015. Fresh exterior and interior paint. Community has a pool. Tenant must have a high credit score and income verification of $6,300.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6625 SE Amyris Court have any available units?
6625 SE Amyris Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martin County, FL.
What amenities does 6625 SE Amyris Court have?
Some of 6625 SE Amyris Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6625 SE Amyris Court currently offering any rent specials?
6625 SE Amyris Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6625 SE Amyris Court pet-friendly?
No, 6625 SE Amyris Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martin County.
Does 6625 SE Amyris Court offer parking?
No, 6625 SE Amyris Court does not offer parking.
Does 6625 SE Amyris Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6625 SE Amyris Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6625 SE Amyris Court have a pool?
Yes, 6625 SE Amyris Court has a pool.
Does 6625 SE Amyris Court have accessible units?
No, 6625 SE Amyris Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6625 SE Amyris Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6625 SE Amyris Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6625 SE Amyris Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6625 SE Amyris Court has units with air conditioning.
