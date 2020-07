Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

At the beach. Gorgeous 2bd/2ba renovated IRP condo at Hutchinson Island Beach. 2nd Floor with screened in patio overlooks the golf course and pond. Complete renovation includes tile floors, LED lighting, granite counter-tops, vanities and SS appliances. Brand new furniture throughout with flat screen TV's in living area and master bedroom.

Fully furnished w/ washer/Dryer in the unit. Final decorating in process. Beach access within walking distance. Community heated pool and barbecue grills. Available now to rent. Short term available. Welcome to Blue Horizons!