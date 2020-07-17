All apartments in Martin County
3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202

3805 NW Mediterranean Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3805 NW Mediterranean Lane, Martin County, FL 34957

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Portofino of Jensen Beach - Move in Ready 2/2 with water views and comes with a one car garage! First, Last and Security for move in!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 have any available units?
3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martin County, FL.
Is 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 currently offering any rent specials?
3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 pet-friendly?
No, 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martin County.
Does 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 offer parking?
Yes, 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 offers parking.
Does 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 have a pool?
No, 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 does not have a pool.
Does 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 have accessible units?
No, 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 does not have units with air conditioning.
