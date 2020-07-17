Rent Calculator
3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM
3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202
3805 NW Mediterranean Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3805 NW Mediterranean Lane, Martin County, FL 34957
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Portofino of Jensen Beach - Move in Ready 2/2 with water views and comes with a one car garage! First, Last and Security for move in!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5831063)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 have any available units?
3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Martin County, FL
.
Is 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 currently offering any rent specials?
3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 pet-friendly?
No, 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Martin County
.
Does 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 offer parking?
Yes, 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 offers parking.
Does 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 have a pool?
No, 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 does not have a pool.
Does 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 have accessible units?
No, 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202 does not have units with air conditioning.
