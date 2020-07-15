All apartments in Martin County
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:58 PM

3431 SE Clubhouse Place

3431 Southeast Clubhouse Place · (888) 534-1116
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3431 Southeast Clubhouse Place, Martin County, FL 34997

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2552 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Large home available for families or Couples can share property with 2 Main en suite bedrooms
4 bedroom home in YCC on Golf course in a gated and manned community. Located on a quiet cul d'sac in the rear of the complex. Two Main bedrooms so home can truly be enjoyed and shared by two or more couples. Home boast of outdoor living with very large covered patio, large dining table, sofa, chairs and lounges plus your screened enclosed pool.
Fully furnished with every amenity. Close to downtown, shopping, beaches and many restaurants. Full house generator. Pet approved on case by case basis. Call Owner/Agent Lynn Pittinos 772 985 9300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3431 SE Clubhouse Place have any available units?
3431 SE Clubhouse Place has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3431 SE Clubhouse Place have?
Some of 3431 SE Clubhouse Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3431 SE Clubhouse Place currently offering any rent specials?
3431 SE Clubhouse Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 SE Clubhouse Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3431 SE Clubhouse Place is pet friendly.
Does 3431 SE Clubhouse Place offer parking?
Yes, 3431 SE Clubhouse Place offers parking.
Does 3431 SE Clubhouse Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3431 SE Clubhouse Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 SE Clubhouse Place have a pool?
Yes, 3431 SE Clubhouse Place has a pool.
Does 3431 SE Clubhouse Place have accessible units?
No, 3431 SE Clubhouse Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 SE Clubhouse Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3431 SE Clubhouse Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3431 SE Clubhouse Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3431 SE Clubhouse Place does not have units with air conditioning.
