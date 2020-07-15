3431 SE Clubhouse Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Large home available for families or Couples can share property with 2 Main en suite bedrooms

4 bedroom home in YCC on Golf course in a gated and manned community. Located on a quiet cul d'sac in the rear of the complex. Two Main bedrooms so home can truly be enjoyed and shared by two or more couples. Home boast of outdoor living with very large covered patio, large dining table, sofa, chairs and lounges plus your screened enclosed pool.

Fully furnished with every amenity. Close to downtown, shopping, beaches and many restaurants. Full house generator. Pet approved on case by case basis. Call Owner/Agent Lynn Pittinos 772 985 9300