Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully updated 3 BR/3 baths, First Floor, End unit in Fairway Villas, overlooking golf course. Walk to Marriott to eat at Tiki Bar, open 7 days a week. take shuttle to private beach or rent boats. No smoking, no pets and no trucks. $1900 per month plus utilities.3 months or more.