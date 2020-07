Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Private preserve location makes this 3 BR, 2 1/2 bath w/ loft, corner unit one of the most desirable units in the community. Tile throughout first floor living space. Light & bright kitchen w/ pantry & breakfast nook. Additional dining area & living/family room. Half bath on 1st floor and inside laundry room. Relax on the private patio that looks out over the peaceful preserve. Gated w/ community pool. Great location for commuting w/ easy access to I95. Minimum 675 credit score required,