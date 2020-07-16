185 NE Edgewater Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Luxury 3 Bedroom Unit with Wide Lake Views located in I R P resort community. The unit has amazing Gourmet eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, gorgeous granite and full size washer and dryer. There is tile throughout and unique cork floors in Master and front bedrooms. The third bedroom has cherry office suite, leather pullout sofa and wine refrigerator for your use. Enclosed patio with glass sliding doors.. Riverbend has elevators, covered parking, heated swimming pool, hot tub, gas grill under gazebo plus pool area. I R P has Private beach with a Tiki Bar, Marina with water sports, Restaurant that is open 7 days, a Private Golf and Tennis Club. Available thru October 2020 for $3000 per month and Peak Season for $6000 per month with 3 month minimum.