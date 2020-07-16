All apartments in Martin County
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:01 PM

185 NE Edgewater Drive

185 Northeast Edgewater Drive · (888) 534-1116
Location

185 Northeast Edgewater Drive, Martin County, FL 34996

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5202 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1735 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Luxury 3 Bedroom Unit with Wide Lake Views located in I R P resort community. The unit has amazing Gourmet eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, gorgeous granite and full size washer and dryer. There is tile throughout and unique cork floors in Master and front bedrooms. The third bedroom has cherry office suite, leather pullout sofa and wine refrigerator for your use. Enclosed patio with glass sliding doors.. Riverbend has elevators, covered parking, heated swimming pool, hot tub, gas grill under gazebo plus pool area. I R P has Private beach with a Tiki Bar, Marina with water sports, Restaurant that is open 7 days, a Private Golf and Tennis Club. Available thru October 2020 for $3000 per month and Peak Season for $6000 per month with 3 month minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 NE Edgewater Drive have any available units?
185 NE Edgewater Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 185 NE Edgewater Drive have?
Some of 185 NE Edgewater Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 NE Edgewater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
185 NE Edgewater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 NE Edgewater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 185 NE Edgewater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martin County.
Does 185 NE Edgewater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 185 NE Edgewater Drive offers parking.
Does 185 NE Edgewater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 185 NE Edgewater Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 NE Edgewater Drive have a pool?
Yes, 185 NE Edgewater Drive has a pool.
Does 185 NE Edgewater Drive have accessible units?
No, 185 NE Edgewater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 185 NE Edgewater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 185 NE Edgewater Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 185 NE Edgewater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 NE Edgewater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
