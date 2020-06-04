All apartments in Martin County
Find more places like 1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Martin County, FL
/
1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle

1476 SE Legacy Cove Cir · (561) 301-9012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1476 SE Legacy Cove Cir, Martin County, FL 34997

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A rental which shows a reflection of your uncompromising good taste. From the moment you enter...you will be impressed...from either the tile inlays at the entry to the spacious rooms...to the mass number of upgrades which you will enjoy each day. (7This 3 bedroom (2.5 bath) ''Cambridge'' home in Legacy Cove is in perfect move in condition, shows as if it is brand new and boasts beautiful diagonal file flooring throughout the home, crown molding and coffered ceilings, a stunning kitchen with wood styled cabinetry, stainless steel high- end appliances an granite surfaces and much, much more (even pull outs)! You will enjoy The master retreat which is extended and boasts 5. Bay window seating, 2 large walk in closets & French doors leading. You will not be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle have any available units?
1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle have?
Some of 1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martin County.
Does 1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle offers parking.
Does 1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle have a pool?
No, 1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle have accessible units?
No, 1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sonceto
2970 Sandhill Ridge Ct.
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Astorwood
1228 SE Asterwood Place
Stuart, FL 34994
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way
Jensen Beach, FL 34957
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St
Stuart, FL 34994

Similar Pages

Martin County Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWellington, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Jupiter, FLMargate, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLHutchinson Island South, FLHobe Sound, FLJensen Beach, FLNorth River Shores, FLStuart, FLPort Salerno, FL
Palm City, FLTequesta, FLJupiter Farms, FLRiver Park, FLJuno Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLThe Acreage, FLRiviera Beach, FLLake Park, FLPalm Beach, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLWestgate, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity