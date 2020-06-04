1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A rental which shows a reflection of your uncompromising good taste. From the moment you enter...you will be impressed...from either the tile inlays at the entry to the spacious rooms...to the mass number of upgrades which you will enjoy each day. (7This 3 bedroom (2.5 bath) ''Cambridge'' home in Legacy Cove is in perfect move in condition, shows as if it is brand new and boasts beautiful diagonal file flooring throughout the home, crown molding and coffered ceilings, a stunning kitchen with wood styled cabinetry, stainless steel high- end appliances an granite surfaces and much, much more (even pull outs)! You will enjoy The master retreat which is extended and boasts 5. Bay window seating, 2 large walk in closets & French doors leading. You will not be disappointed!