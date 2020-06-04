All apartments in Martin County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:36 PM

1357 NE Ocean Blvd

1357 Northeast Ocean Boulevard · (772) 486-9318
Location

1357 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL 34996

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$1,925

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
elevator
bocce court
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beachfront living on South Hutchinson Island! Available now as an ANNUAL LEASE or seasonal lease is this 1252 Sq. Ft. with additional balcony. Ocean views from Oceanside 2floor hall windows. 2/2/1 2FL Condo is nicely decorated with everything needed for stress free tropical living. Steps from the beach to stroll or fish.. Enjoy ocean breezes from your front door or windowed and screened balcony. Split floor plan w/Master & guest bedrooms w/full bath for privacy and plenty of deep closet storage. Even a reserved parking space in the underground garage. Move-in ready and turn-key furnished condo. Many amenities inc open air Atrium, secure building and garage, heated pool, clubhouse, tennis, shuffleboard, bocce, car rinse, gas grill, and more. 2 elevators serve the 4 floor building with garage for total accessibility. Short ride to charming downtown Stuart or Jensen Beach or walk to Publix and other shopping. This is a no pet community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1357 NE Ocean Blvd have any available units?
1357 NE Ocean Blvd has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1357 NE Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 1357 NE Ocean Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1357 NE Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1357 NE Ocean Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1357 NE Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1357 NE Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martin County.
Does 1357 NE Ocean Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1357 NE Ocean Blvd offers parking.
Does 1357 NE Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1357 NE Ocean Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1357 NE Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1357 NE Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 1357 NE Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1357 NE Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1357 NE Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1357 NE Ocean Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1357 NE Ocean Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1357 NE Ocean Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
