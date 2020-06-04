1357 NE Ocean Blvd

Amenities

Beachfront living on South Hutchinson Island! Available now as an ANNUAL LEASE or seasonal lease is this 1252 Sq. Ft. with additional balcony. Ocean views from Oceanside 2floor hall windows. 2/2/1 2FL Condo is nicely decorated with everything needed for stress free tropical living. Steps from the beach to stroll or fish.. Enjoy ocean breezes from your front door or windowed and screened balcony. Split floor plan w/Master & guest bedrooms w/full bath for privacy and plenty of deep closet storage. Even a reserved parking space in the underground garage. Move-in ready and turn-key furnished condo. Many amenities inc open air Atrium, secure building and garage, heated pool, clubhouse, tennis, shuffleboard, bocce, car rinse, gas grill, and more. 2 elevators serve the 4 floor building with garage for total accessibility. Short ride to charming downtown Stuart or Jensen Beach or walk to Publix and other shopping. This is a no pet community.