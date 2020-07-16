5174 NW 26TH LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Welcome to Ocala Palms, a lovely 55+community in the middle of NW Horse Country; minutes to the NEW World Equestrian Center & minutes to I-75. This home has great curb appeal and an extra wide driveway with extra golf cart garage. The 3bed/2bath split plan has been well maintained and has a completely new and beautiful kitchen. New cabinets, granite, backsplash, appliances, tile floor and extra built-in hutch. Another fabulous upgrade are the French doors that lead to the large Florida room complete with summer kitchen, the perfect hang out. Ocala Palms is a short drive to downtown or Gainesville and right across the street from three plazas with a large grocery store, restaurants, brand new gym and other stores!