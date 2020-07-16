All apartments in Marion County
5174 NW 26TH LANE
Last updated April 9 2020 at 8:33 PM

5174 NW 26TH LANE

5174 Northwest 26th Lane · (435) 901-8722
Location

5174 Northwest 26th Lane, Marion County, FL 34482

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1712 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Welcome to Ocala Palms, a lovely 55+community in the middle of NW Horse Country; minutes to the NEW World Equestrian Center & minutes to I-75. This home has great curb appeal and an extra wide driveway with extra golf cart garage. The 3bed/2bath split plan has been well maintained and has a completely new and beautiful kitchen. New cabinets, granite, backsplash, appliances, tile floor and extra built-in hutch. Another fabulous upgrade are the French doors that lead to the large Florida room complete with summer kitchen, the perfect hang out. Ocala Palms is a short drive to downtown or Gainesville and right across the street from three plazas with a large grocery store, restaurants, brand new gym and other stores!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5174 NW 26TH LANE have any available units?
5174 NW 26TH LANE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5174 NW 26TH LANE have?
Some of 5174 NW 26TH LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5174 NW 26TH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5174 NW 26TH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5174 NW 26TH LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5174 NW 26TH LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marion County.
Does 5174 NW 26TH LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5174 NW 26TH LANE offers parking.
Does 5174 NW 26TH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5174 NW 26TH LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5174 NW 26TH LANE have a pool?
No, 5174 NW 26TH LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5174 NW 26TH LANE have accessible units?
No, 5174 NW 26TH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5174 NW 26TH LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5174 NW 26TH LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5174 NW 26TH LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5174 NW 26TH LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
