Marion County, FL
4455 NW 78th Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

4455 NW 78th Avenue

4455 Northwest 78th Avenue · (352) 671-8203 ext. 106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4455 Northwest 78th Avenue, Marion County, FL 34482

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4455 NW 78th Avenue · Avail. now

$1,745

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4455 NW 78th Avenue (Golden HIlls) - This 4 bed/2 bath/ 2 car garage home built in 1980, features approximately 2,325 sq. feet of living space. Recent kitchen updates include granite countertops, custom wood cabinets, custom bar, custom wine rack, custom tin backsplash, and glass cooktop. This home features a large fireplace in the family room, hardwood floors, and a mounted flat screen TV. The Florida room features hardwood floors, and lets out onto an outdoor dining space and patio.The large back yard features beautiful views of the Golden Hills golf course. Carpet in second bedroom, two other bedrooms feature ceramic tile. Bedrooms feature cedar lined closets.Guest bathroom includes recent updates. Master Suite features two walk in closets, carpet in the bedroom. Master bath has been recently remodeled to feature a soaker tub, walk in shower, and ceramic tiles. New HVAC and hot water heater.
Pets considered on a case by case basis. NO smoking.
$1745.00/ MO rent, $1745.00 SD with qualifying credit. Application fee $60.00 per adult.

Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the “Holding Fee” which is equal to one month’s rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.00

www.BosshardtPM.com

(RLNE5739079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4455 NW 78th Avenue have any available units?
4455 NW 78th Avenue has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4455 NW 78th Avenue have?
Some of 4455 NW 78th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4455 NW 78th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4455 NW 78th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4455 NW 78th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4455 NW 78th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marion County.
Does 4455 NW 78th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4455 NW 78th Avenue offers parking.
Does 4455 NW 78th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4455 NW 78th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4455 NW 78th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4455 NW 78th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4455 NW 78th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4455 NW 78th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4455 NW 78th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4455 NW 78th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4455 NW 78th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4455 NW 78th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
