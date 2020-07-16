Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

4455 NW 78th Avenue (Golden HIlls) - This 4 bed/2 bath/ 2 car garage home built in 1980, features approximately 2,325 sq. feet of living space. Recent kitchen updates include granite countertops, custom wood cabinets, custom bar, custom wine rack, custom tin backsplash, and glass cooktop. This home features a large fireplace in the family room, hardwood floors, and a mounted flat screen TV. The Florida room features hardwood floors, and lets out onto an outdoor dining space and patio.The large back yard features beautiful views of the Golden Hills golf course. Carpet in second bedroom, two other bedrooms feature ceramic tile. Bedrooms feature cedar lined closets.Guest bathroom includes recent updates. Master Suite features two walk in closets, carpet in the bedroom. Master bath has been recently remodeled to feature a soaker tub, walk in shower, and ceramic tiles. New HVAC and hot water heater.

Pets considered on a case by case basis. NO smoking.

$1745.00/ MO rent, $1745.00 SD with qualifying credit. Application fee $60.00 per adult.



Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the “Holding Fee” which is equal to one month’s rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.00



www.BosshardtPM.com



(RLNE5739079)