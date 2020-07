Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath is the perfect place to call home. No Pets. New carpet and vinyl flooring throughout the home which offers an open floor plan. Lighted his and her closets. Large pantry. Granite counter-tops in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and fixtures. Full size tub with new fixtures in bathroom. Screened patio overlooks the backyard. Perfect home for a professional. Available for immediate occupancy. No pets. No smoking. $50 application / background fee. First and last months rent plus security deposit.