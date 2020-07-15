All apartments in Marion County
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:30 AM

15980 SW 27th Ave Rd

15980 SW 27th Avenue Rd · (352) 671-8203 ext. 106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15980 SW 27th Avenue Rd, Marion County, FL 34473

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15980 SW 27th Ave Rd · Avail. now

$1,349

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1860 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
15980 SW 27th Avenue Road - This property located in Marion Oaks is a 3 bedroom 2 bath that includes a formal dining room, and bonus room! This home has been recently repainted. Featuring an open floor plan, spacious living room, and large bedrooms this home is perfect for all of your needs! The kitchen features a range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Indoor laundry room with sink and washer dryer hookups. The home also features a large master suite, 2 car garage, and beautifully landscaped yard.

Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the "Holding Fee" which is equal to one month's rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.00. $1349.00 MO Rent, $1349.00 SD. $55.00 application fee per adult.

(RLNE4700907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15980 SW 27th Ave Rd have any available units?
15980 SW 27th Ave Rd has a unit available for $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15980 SW 27th Ave Rd have?
Some of 15980 SW 27th Ave Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15980 SW 27th Ave Rd currently offering any rent specials?
15980 SW 27th Ave Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15980 SW 27th Ave Rd pet-friendly?
No, 15980 SW 27th Ave Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marion County.
Does 15980 SW 27th Ave Rd offer parking?
Yes, 15980 SW 27th Ave Rd offers parking.
Does 15980 SW 27th Ave Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15980 SW 27th Ave Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15980 SW 27th Ave Rd have a pool?
No, 15980 SW 27th Ave Rd does not have a pool.
Does 15980 SW 27th Ave Rd have accessible units?
No, 15980 SW 27th Ave Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 15980 SW 27th Ave Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15980 SW 27th Ave Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 15980 SW 27th Ave Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 15980 SW 27th Ave Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
