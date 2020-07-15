15980 SW 27th Ave Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

15980 SW 27th Avenue Road - This property located in Marion Oaks is a 3 bedroom 2 bath that includes a formal dining room, and bonus room! This home has been recently repainted. Featuring an open floor plan, spacious living room, and large bedrooms this home is perfect for all of your needs! The kitchen features a range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Indoor laundry room with sink and washer dryer hookups. The home also features a large master suite, 2 car garage, and beautifully landscaped yard.



Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the "Holding Fee" which is equal to one month's rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.00. $1349.00 MO Rent, $1349.00 SD. $55.00 application fee per adult.



(RLNE4700907)