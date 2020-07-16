All apartments in Marion County
11122 SW 73RD COURT
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

11122 SW 73RD COURT

11122 Southwest 73rd Court · (352) 789-4516
Location

11122 Southwest 73rd Court, Marion County, FL 34476

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Absolutely PRISTINE FURNISHED RENTAL IN 55 PLUS COMMUNITY. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, BIG 2 car garage. Open floor plan with kitchen open to living room. Big dining area in kitchen. AMAZING built in pantry plus standard pantry. Vaulted ceilings. Large walk in closet and on suite bath with step in shower and double vanities in Master Bedroom. Enclosed lanai and private backyard with extra patio for barbeques. Community has 6 pools, golf course, restaurant, 2 fitness centers, 5 hot tubs, tennis courts, pickleball, shuffleboard, bocci ball, library, card room, billiards room, craft room, BINGO, and over 100 clubs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11122 SW 73RD COURT have any available units?
11122 SW 73RD COURT has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11122 SW 73RD COURT have?
Some of 11122 SW 73RD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11122 SW 73RD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11122 SW 73RD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11122 SW 73RD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11122 SW 73RD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marion County.
Does 11122 SW 73RD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 11122 SW 73RD COURT offers parking.
Does 11122 SW 73RD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11122 SW 73RD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11122 SW 73RD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 11122 SW 73RD COURT has a pool.
Does 11122 SW 73RD COURT have accessible units?
No, 11122 SW 73RD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11122 SW 73RD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11122 SW 73RD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 11122 SW 73RD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11122 SW 73RD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
