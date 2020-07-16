11122 SW 73RD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court gym parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Absolutely PRISTINE FURNISHED RENTAL IN 55 PLUS COMMUNITY. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, BIG 2 car garage. Open floor plan with kitchen open to living room. Big dining area in kitchen. AMAZING built in pantry plus standard pantry. Vaulted ceilings. Large walk in closet and on suite bath with step in shower and double vanities in Master Bedroom. Enclosed lanai and private backyard with extra patio for barbeques. Community has 6 pools, golf course, restaurant, 2 fitness centers, 5 hot tubs, tennis courts, pickleball, shuffleboard, bocci ball, library, card room, billiards room, craft room, BINGO, and over 100 clubs.