Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

5240 CHERRY AVENUE

5240 Cherry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5240 Cherry Avenue, Mango, FL 33584

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Look at this updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex located in Seffner! Updated kitchen with a BRAND NEW refrigerator and range!! Large bedrooms with spacious walk in closets. Tile and vinly wood plank flooring covers the entire house.Utility room with washer and dryer installed.Large completely fenced in back yard.Easy access to both I-4 and I75, with a ten minute dirve to Brandon as well as a 20 minute drive to Tampa! Application process includes credit and background checks. All potential residents over 17 years of age must apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5240 CHERRY AVENUE have any available units?
5240 CHERRY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mango, FL.
What amenities does 5240 CHERRY AVENUE have?
Some of 5240 CHERRY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5240 CHERRY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5240 CHERRY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5240 CHERRY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5240 CHERRY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mango.
Does 5240 CHERRY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5240 CHERRY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5240 CHERRY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5240 CHERRY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5240 CHERRY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5240 CHERRY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5240 CHERRY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5240 CHERRY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5240 CHERRY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5240 CHERRY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5240 CHERRY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5240 CHERRY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
