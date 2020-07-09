6115 25th St E

Amenities

Rental townhome located in the community of Bougainvillea Place This beautifully appointed townhome offers three bedroom,a bonus room/office, plus two half baths, along with a 2 car garage. The home features a beautiful oak staircase, , cherry cabinets in the kitchen, granite countertops stainless steel appliances, crown molding, plus marble and wood flooring throughout. This community offers resort style amenities, including private cabanas on the deck of the heated pool, spa, fitness center, dog park, inviting clubhouse, and a 9 hole putting green, this community is a short distance to I-75, plus the area's largest outlet mall, restaurants, theaters.