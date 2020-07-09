All apartments in Manatee County
6115 25th St E
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

6115 25th St E

6115 25th Street East · (941) 462-2894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6115 25th Street East, Manatee County, FL 34222

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,999

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2398 sqft

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
media room
Rental townhome located in the community of Bougainvillea Place This beautifully appointed townhome offers three bedroom,a bonus room/office, plus two half baths, along with a 2 car garage. The home features a beautiful oak staircase, , cherry cabinets in the kitchen, granite countertops stainless steel appliances, crown molding, plus marble and wood flooring throughout. This community offers resort style amenities, including private cabanas on the deck of the heated pool, spa, fitness center, dog park, inviting clubhouse, and a 9 hole putting green, this community is a short distance to I-75, plus the area's largest outlet mall, restaurants, theaters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6115 25th St E have any available units?
6115 25th St E has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6115 25th St E have?
Some of 6115 25th St E's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6115 25th St E currently offering any rent specials?
6115 25th St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6115 25th St E pet-friendly?
Yes, 6115 25th St E is pet friendly.
Does 6115 25th St E offer parking?
Yes, 6115 25th St E offers parking.
Does 6115 25th St E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6115 25th St E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6115 25th St E have a pool?
Yes, 6115 25th St E has a pool.
Does 6115 25th St E have accessible units?
No, 6115 25th St E does not have accessible units.
Does 6115 25th St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 6115 25th St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6115 25th St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 6115 25th St E does not have units with air conditioning.
