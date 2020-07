Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated playground carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

ANNUAL - 4/2.5 LARGE/CLEAN HOME - GATED COMMUNITY - SILVERLAKE COMMUNITY - ANNUAL/UNFURNISHED - 4 BEDROOM /2.5 BATHROOMS in the gated community of Silverlake. This large/roomy house is perfect for the family who needs some space. This home has been recently upgraded to include wood- like floors on the first floor, new carpet on the second floor. The master bedroom is on the 1st floor and the other 3 bedrooms/loft are upstairs. The backyard faces a preserve for privacy. The house has a two car garage and comes with washer/dryer. The family friendly neighborhood has a nice playground and school buses come right to the outside gates for school pickup. Pets taken on a case by case basis. Good credit/background a must. First/last and security needed at move in. THIS IS A NON SMOKING HOUSE. LAWN CARE IS INCLUDED



(RLNE4923308)