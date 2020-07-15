All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

3615 59TH AVENUE W

3615 59th Avenue West · (941) 727-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3615 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL 34210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3615 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
playground
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
2nd floor unit with stair access only. Vaulted ceiling and a fireplace create a cozy atmosphere. Lake views from the screened lanai. Spacious Master Bedroom with full bath. Next door to IMG Academy. Minutes to local shopping, restaurants and medical facilities. Amenities include a tennis court, shuffleboard, heated community pool and spa, cabana with WIFI access, fitness room, sauna, sun deck with grilling area and picnic table, playground and car wash station. WIFI is included. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. 30 day minimum stay required. Association application and approval required (application fee is $40 per person for each tenant over 18 years old). Dec 1-Apr 30 $2200 per month, May 1-Nov 30 $1600 per month. Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50) , Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.Reservations for stays less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 59TH AVENUE W have any available units?
3615 59TH AVENUE W has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3615 59TH AVENUE W have?
Some of 3615 59TH AVENUE W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 59TH AVENUE W currently offering any rent specials?
3615 59TH AVENUE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 59TH AVENUE W pet-friendly?
No, 3615 59TH AVENUE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 3615 59TH AVENUE W offer parking?
No, 3615 59TH AVENUE W does not offer parking.
Does 3615 59TH AVENUE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3615 59TH AVENUE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 59TH AVENUE W have a pool?
Yes, 3615 59TH AVENUE W has a pool.
Does 3615 59TH AVENUE W have accessible units?
No, 3615 59TH AVENUE W does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 59TH AVENUE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3615 59TH AVENUE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 3615 59TH AVENUE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3615 59TH AVENUE W does not have units with air conditioning.
