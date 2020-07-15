3615 59TH AVENUE W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area gym playground pool shuffle board bbq/grill hot tub internet access sauna tennis court

2nd floor unit with stair access only. Vaulted ceiling and a fireplace create a cozy atmosphere. Lake views from the screened lanai. Spacious Master Bedroom with full bath. Next door to IMG Academy. Minutes to local shopping, restaurants and medical facilities. Amenities include a tennis court, shuffleboard, heated community pool and spa, cabana with WIFI access, fitness room, sauna, sun deck with grilling area and picnic table, playground and car wash station. WIFI is included. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. 30 day minimum stay required. Association application and approval required (application fee is $40 per person for each tenant over 18 years old). Dec 1-Apr 30 $2200 per month, May 1-Nov 30 $1600 per month. Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50) , Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.Reservations for stays less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.