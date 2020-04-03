1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE

Amenities

Vacation rental or Annual Rental steps from multiple beaches, Public beach access at Beachcomber lane just before Holiday Dr. great fishing, kayaking, jet skiing, parasailing, boating & beautiful sunsets. Quiet dead-end street with little traffic. Walk to restaurants & pubs that feature live entertainment or just relax at one of the several tiki bars. Unit contains a full kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Exterior French doors with Resort locks. Beautifully updated 2 bedroom/1.5 bath unit is turnkey furnished. Shared laundry. Spacious outdoor parking. Sit and relax on the upper balcony with views of Lemon Bay! ). Come vacation in paradise! Rental rate $1900 per month all inclusive (plus tax and fees).