Manasota Key, FL
1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE

1300 Holiday Drive · (941) 475-5015
Location

1300 Holiday Drive, Manasota Key, FL 34223

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 715 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Vacation rental or Annual Rental steps from multiple beaches, Public beach access at Beachcomber lane just before Holiday Dr. great fishing, kayaking, jet skiing, parasailing, boating & beautiful sunsets. Quiet dead-end street with little traffic. Walk to restaurants & pubs that feature live entertainment or just relax at one of the several tiki bars. Unit contains a full kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Exterior French doors with Resort locks. Beautifully updated 2 bedroom/1.5 bath unit is turnkey furnished. Shared laundry. Spacious outdoor parking. Sit and relax on the upper balcony with views of Lemon Bay! ). Come vacation in paradise! Rental rate $1900 per month all inclusive (plus tax and fees).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE have any available units?
1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE have?
Some of 1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manasota Key.
Does 1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
