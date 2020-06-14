/
105 Furnished Apartments for rent in Loxahatchee Groves, FL
Loxahatchee Groves
15060 25th Place N
15060 25th Place North, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom fully furnished guest house for off season rental. 1000 sqft under a/c. Living room, dining area, den, oversized gourmet kitchen with granite and S/S appliances, laundry room amd much more. Up to a 6 month is acceptable.
Results within 1 mile of Loxahatchee Groves
Paddock Park of Wellington
14912 Horseshoe Trace
14912 Horseshoe Trace, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2677 sqft
Fully furnished, turnkey annual rental in a great location in Wellington's A-rated school district. Close to equestrian venues, shopping and dining, with easy access to commuter routes.
16892 Fox Trail
16892 Fox Trail Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT opportunity to RENT A FULLY FURNISHED BARN APARTMENT FOR ANNUAL RENTAL. Apartment is furnished with full bath and full kitchen, Located on second floor over barn.
71 Conaskonk Circle
71 Conaskonk Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Come see this fully furnished, cozy, charming villa! Decorated with a modern European flair, it's the perfect place to retreat after a long day at work. The location is perfect in Royal Palm Beach, close to parks, shopping and restaurants.
13025 Northshire Trail
13025 Northshire Trail, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Great completely remodeled and Fully Furnished 3 bedroom 2 full baths apartment in Sheffield Woods. Amazing location close to shops, restaurants, schools, banks and WEF. The Condominium has a club house with pool.
900 Cosmos Court
900 Cosmos Court, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2174 sqft
Oasis in the heart of Equestrian country. Turn key fully furnished single family home with a private pool, screened patio, fire pit in a beautiful quiet community.
Crestwood
1700 Crestwood Court
1700 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful furnished 2/2 unit tile throughout ready to move in. Pets allowed with a $300 pet deposit fee, small balcony. This community offers gated entry, tennis, basketball, swimming pool, gym and walking paths with waterways throughout.
13115 Belhaven Court
13115 Belhaven Court, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Furnished for both off seasonal ($1,900) and seasonal($4,500) rent in Wellington. Spacious unit that features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fully updated with tile throughout the property. Stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops in kitchen.
828 Silverbell Lane
828 Silverbell Lane, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1000 sqft
beautiful one bedroom furnished apartment with private decka must see!
12794 Spinnaker Lane
12794 Spinnaker Lane, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1344 sqft
Beautifully remodeled and furnished Wellington Townhouse. Great location. # Bedroom 2 1/2 bath. 2 Car Garage. Private courtyard and very large sunroom. 2 decks upstairs off the bedrooms. Home is on a waterway leading to Lake Wellington.
Crestwood
340 Crestwood Circle
340 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1301 sqft
Beautiful, Must See!!! Fully Furnished; Spacious 3 Bedroom; 2 Bath; 1st Floor Condo; In The Gated Community Of Kensington. Unit Has Ceramic Tile In Living Areas And Laminate Wood Floors In The Bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Loxahatchee Groves
Verified
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,337
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
Baywinds
2175 Stonington Terrace
2175 Stonington Terrace, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
Earliest move in December 16. FULL cable, high speed internet and landline INCLUDED. Partially furnished IF DESIRED. 55+ Very well maintained Villa with lake view from living room and master bedroom. 2 bedrooms plus an office. Screened patio.
Oakton Lakes
8955 Okeechobee Blvd
8955 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
700 sqft
RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY, FULLY FURNISHED, LARGE KITCHEN, WASHER/DRYER, SPACIOUS CLOSETS, SCREENED BALCONY, LUSH LANDSCAPING, GATED, FITNESS CENTER, BUSINESS CENTER, POOL W/ JACUZZI, LIGHTED TENNIS COURTS, SAND VOLLEYBALL COURT, PLAYGROUND, BBQ AND
11605 S Rambling Dr
11605 South Rambling Drive, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,800
720 sqft
An enchanting oasis nestled in an equestrian community. Booking for January 2021 now! This furnished guest house is a seasonal rental. Located on a 2 acre property shared with main house.
3580 Aiken Court
3580 Aiken Court, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
7682 sqft
This incredible contemporary estate sits on a 1.4 acre lot situated in a private cul-de-sac. Located in the center of all of Wellington's equestrian activities in the prestigious community of Southfields.
Greenview Shores of Wellington
2606 Bedford Mews Drive
2606 Bedford Mews Drive, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1219 sqft
EQUESTRIANS SPECIAL. Furnished 3 bedrooms single family home rental. Fabulous location walking/biking distance to the Equestrian Show Grounds and International Polo Club, restaurants, shopping and Parks. Across the street from the players club.
13388 Polo Road
13388 Polo Road West, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1560 sqft
This is an off-seasonal rental available until December 15, 2020 only. Beautifully renovated, fully furnished and turn-key condo conveniently nestled within Palm Beach Polo.
Greenview Shores of Wellington
13545 Fountain View Boulevard
13545 Fountain View Boulevard, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1436 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, single story, 3/2 townhome located in the Wellington Place community. This home is completely furnished and FULLY REMODELED.
Isles at Wellington
4095 Sea Mist Way
4095 Sea Mist Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1646 sqft
Amazing home!Great Location with peaceful lake view. Close to Polo and Equestrian Showgrounds. Very good rated schools.
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
11167 Isle Brook Court
11167 Isle Brook Court, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
4100 sqft
Private recently remodeled and professionally furnished courtyard 4 bedroom, plus office, 4.5 bathroom home with pool & guest cottage. Separate fenced backyard with long water vistas. Available for seasonal lease. Price reflects monthly rate.
Orange Point
11117 Alameda Bay Court
11117 Alameda Bay Court, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$9,750
2526 sqft
This sophisticated home has been fully renovated and is available for seasonal lease for the 2021 season. With only 4.8 miles to the show grounds and 1.
La Mancha
134 Santiago Street
134 Santiago Street, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1752 sqft
This is truly a home away from home, A lot of love has gone into preparation to make this your idea home. Awesome place to spend your winter . Nicely furnished, with all the amenities for a comfortable and enjoyable stay. Close to everything.
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
11760 Saint Andrews Pl
11760 Saint Andrews Place, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1492 sqft
Beautifully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the resort style community of Saint Andrews at The Polo Features include Impact Windows, Granite Counters, and Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen, screened in patio, second bedroom balcony,
