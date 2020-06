Amenities

FURNISHED 3 bedroom condo with golf view, located at Champions Gate Resort, offering a short journey of less than 25 minutes to Walt Disney World and their 4 incredible theme parks! The Champions Gate Resort also offer great amenities for the family. The house is for rent fully furnished, 1 car garage and could be a flexible lease term. Price of $2.050 is based on the 12 months lease, owners are flexible with the lease term, but it would be another price.