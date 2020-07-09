/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 9 2020 at 8:58 AM
256 Apartments for rent in Longboat Key, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 57
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
572 Schooner Lane
572 Schooner Lane, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
3221 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
572 Schooner Lane Available 09/01/20 Sensational & Spacious Pool Home in Longboat Key - Welcome to Bliss and Luxury in Longboat Key! No matter your needs, this exquisitely fully furnished 3BR/3BA with a Den private home will fit them.
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE
1930 Harbourside Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1442 sqft
BAYSIDE UPDATED CONDO WITH GORGEOUS BAY VIEWS. Turnkey furnished 3-bed 2-bath condo with beautiful views of Sarasota Bay.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5220 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1145 sqft
WEEKLY RENTALS AVAILABLE MAY THRU NOVEMBER; GORGEOUS VIEWS OF SARASOTA BAY CLOSE TO THE BEACH from this spacious tropical Bayside residence of only 8 units. Enjoy island living at its best in this updated 3-bedroom, 2-bath condo.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6701 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1449 sqft
Live the life that you have been dreaming about! Walk right out your first floor condo onto the sandy Whitney Beach at Longboat Key.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
4380 EXETER DRIVE
4380 Exeter Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1168 sqft
HARBOURSIDE ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE - CLOSE TO POOL AND BEACH. Enjoy your morning coffee while overlooking the beauty of Longboat Harbour from the spacious and comfortable enclosed lanai.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1935 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
1935 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1492 sqft
SEAPLACE on LONGBOAT KEY Enjoy the wonderful Gulf of Mexico water views from this THREE BEDROOM Corner Unit- Available for an ANNUAL Lease Furnished. Ready for Occupancy July 2020. South LBK Seaplace community has so much to enjoy.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
1925 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2698 sqft
LONGBOAT KEY'S SEAPLACE Enjoy the tropical sea breezes and the Water Views from this custom designed THREE BEDROOM spacious corner unit. Beautiful wrap around Lanai terraces with panoramic scenery of the GULF OF MEXICO.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
571 SAINT JUDES DRIVE
571 St Judes Drive, Longboat Key, FL
Studio
$1,500
391 sqft
Affordable living on Longboat Key Turnkey furnished efficiency with private beach access across the street, next to Durant Park. Easy walk to restaurants and shopping. Six month minimum lease.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
605 SUTTON PLACE
605 Sutton Place, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
775 sqft
BAYSIDE SEASONAL UPDATED VACATION RENTAL WITH TOP FLOOR GORGEOUS BAY VIEW. Enjoy captivating panoramic views of Sarasota Bay and marina from this top floor sunny 1-bedroom, 1-bath corner unit close to pool and beach.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
3235 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,300
1260 sqft
Stunning Portobello Vacation 2/2 Condo on Longboat Key. This beautiful condo provides easy and relaxed living with gorgeous direct gulf views. Full length screened lanai to enjoy the view.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1449 sqft
OFF-SEASON BAYSIDE VACATION RENTAL close to the beach. Turnkey furnished 2 bed/2 bath unit with king bed in master bedroom and twins in guest. Additional couch and TV viewing area in guest bedroom. Sleeps 6.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD
615 Dream Island Road, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1293 sqft
WEEKLY RENTALS AVAILABLE in Harbour Villa Club on Longboat Key offering one of the island's most gorgeous Bay Views in a tropical paradise resort setting! Spacious and updated turnkey furnished 2nd floor end unit.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5260 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1453 sqft
BANYAN BAY CLUB - - A BEACH TO BAY COMMUNITY. Welcome to Paradise! at the Banyan Bay Club. This condominium complex is conveniently located mid-island offering the best BEACH and BAY access.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
745 BAYPORT WAY
745 Bayport Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1456 sqft
GORGEOUS SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!! Bayport Beach & Tennis Club is an amenity-rich community at sea's edge and is situated in the middle of Longboat Key. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom fully FURNISHED rental is tastefully and brilliantly decorated.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
750 BAYPORT WAY
750 Bayport Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1370 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SHORT TERM RENTAL!!! Bayport Beach and Tennis Club is an amenity-rich community at sea's edge and is situated in the middle of Longboat Key.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
741 BAYPORT WAY
741 Bayport Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1260 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS INSIDE! Bayport Beach & Tennis Club is an amenity-rich community at sea's edge and is situated in the middle of Longboat Key. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom fully FURNISHED rental is tastefully and brilliantly decorated.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4900 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1312 sqft
BAYSIDE SEASONAL RENTAL WITH FULL BAY VIEW - - Full Bay views of Sarasota Bay from every room in this preferred "Building B" location at Windward Bay, a 25-acre bayside community on beautiful Longboat Key.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
720 FOX STREET
720 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1051 sqft
MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BEACH AND BAY. Charming PET FRIENDLY 2-bedroom, 2-bath updated and comfortably furnished single family home with huge back-yard open lanai and close to the Bay. Flat screen cable TVs and WiFi Internet access.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4500 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1312 sqft
EXPANSIVE VIEWS OF SARASOTA BAY from this spacious bay front 1,300 s.f., 2-bedroom, 2-bath 3rd floor condo. Dolphin, manatee and osprey sightings provide year-round enjoyment.
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6800 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6800 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1287 sqft
Are you looking for a tranquil getaway? This 2 BR/2BA rental is your answer! Located on the hidden gem of Whitney Beach on Longboat Key, this second floor fully furnished condo will melt your stress away.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
589 BAYVIEW DRIVE
589 Bayview Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1664 sqft
POOL HOME ON CANAL WITH POOL AND BOAT DOCK CLOSE TO BEACH This three bedroom plus two bath home is located on a deep water canal and ready for you to enjoy your choice of water activities.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
601 RUSSELL STREET
601 Russell Street, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1050 sqft
VILLAGE VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BAY AND BEACH. The perfect beach house getaway in the historic village of Longbeach, this 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom elevated home has a huge front porch for enjoying tropical breezes.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
804 EVERGREEN WAY
804 Evergreen Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
WEEKLY LUXURY VACATION RENTAL in the popular bayside Cedars East Tennis Resort close to pool and beach; $800/week or $3,000/month plus tax and fees. Spacious turnkey furnished updated townhouse with partial views of Sarasota Bay.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
738 BAYPORT WAY
738 Bayport Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1456 sqft
BAYPORT BEACH AND TENNIS CLUB - VACATION RENTAL. Enjoy the best of Longboat Key in this spacious and bright Bayside turnkey-furnished villa.
Similar Pages
Longboat Key 1 BedroomsLongboat Key 2 BedroomsLongboat Key 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLongboat Key 3 BedroomsLongboat Key Apartments with Balcony
Longboat Key Apartments with GarageLongboat Key Apartments with GymLongboat Key Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLongboat Key Apartments with ParkingLongboat Key Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FL