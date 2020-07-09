Apartment List
/
FL
/
longboat key
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 9 2020 at 8:58 AM

198 Apartments for rent in Longboat Key, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Longboat Key apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
572 Schooner Lane
572 Schooner Lane, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
3221 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
572 Schooner Lane Available 09/01/20 Sensational & Spacious Pool Home in Longboat Key - Welcome to Bliss and Luxury in Longboat Key! No matter your needs, this exquisitely fully furnished 3BR/3BA with a Den private home will fit them.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102
4330 Falmouth Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1072 sqft
SEASONAL****Waterfront Condo on Longboat Key! - Coastal chic is the theme in this totally renovated, from floor to ceiling, two bedroom, two bathroom waterfront condo in gated Longboat Harbour.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE
1930 Harbourside Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1442 sqft
BAYSIDE UPDATED CONDO WITH GORGEOUS BAY VIEWS. Turnkey furnished 3-bed 2-bath condo with beautiful views of Sarasota Bay.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5220 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1145 sqft
WEEKLY RENTALS AVAILABLE MAY THRU NOVEMBER; GORGEOUS VIEWS OF SARASOTA BAY CLOSE TO THE BEACH from this spacious tropical Bayside residence of only 8 units. Enjoy island living at its best in this updated 3-bedroom, 2-bath condo.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4380 EXETER DRIVE
4380 Exeter Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1168 sqft
HARBOURSIDE ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE - CLOSE TO POOL AND BEACH. Enjoy your morning coffee while overlooking the beauty of Longboat Harbour from the spacious and comfortable enclosed lanai.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,800
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DIRECT GULF OF MEXICO VIEWS is what you see from this one bedroom/one bath condo on LONGBOAT KEY, directly on the beach. Turnkey furnished unit that has been updated and beautifully appointed. All new laminate wood flooring and tile throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
928 sqft
Seaplace is a wonderful, friendly communtiy with lots of activities. This two bedroom, two bath condo is very nicely appointed and is equipped with everything you will need during your stay.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
1925 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2698 sqft
LONGBOAT KEY'S SEAPLACE Enjoy the tropical sea breezes and the Water Views from this custom designed THREE BEDROOM spacious corner unit. Beautiful wrap around Lanai terraces with panoramic scenery of the GULF OF MEXICO.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
3806 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1031 sqft
This adorable 2 bedroom 2 bathroom beach side condo is the perfect place to call home! Situated just a few miles away from St.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
605 SUTTON PLACE
605 Sutton Place, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
775 sqft
BAYSIDE SEASONAL UPDATED VACATION RENTAL WITH TOP FLOOR GORGEOUS BAY VIEW. Enjoy captivating panoramic views of Sarasota Bay and marina from this top floor sunny 1-bedroom, 1-bath corner unit close to pool and beach.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
3235 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,300
1260 sqft
Stunning Portobello Vacation 2/2 Condo on Longboat Key. This beautiful condo provides easy and relaxed living with gorgeous direct gulf views. Full length screened lanai to enjoy the view.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD
615 Dream Island Road, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1293 sqft
WEEKLY RENTALS AVAILABLE in Harbour Villa Club on Longboat Key offering one of the island's most gorgeous Bay Views in a tropical paradise resort setting! Spacious and updated turnkey furnished 2nd floor end unit.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4400 EXETER DRIVE
4400 Exeter Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS HARBOUR VIEWS from this spacious and updated 2nd floor 1-bed/1-bath turnkey furnished condo. King bed in master with walk-in closet, separate vanity and tub/shower. Living room sofa is a sleeper.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4440 EXETER DRIVE
4440 Exeter Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1152 sqft
LONGBOAT HARBOUR - BAYSIDE MONTHLY SEASONAL VACATION RENTAL ON LONGBOAT KEY. Gorgeous canal views of Sarasota Bay from this 3rd floor, 2-bed/2-bath Turn-key furnished condo.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4900 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1312 sqft
BAYSIDE SEASONAL RENTAL WITH FULL BAY VIEW - - Full Bay views of Sarasota Bay from every room in this preferred "Building B" location at Windward Bay, a 25-acre bayside community on beautiful Longboat Key.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
720 FOX STREET
720 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1051 sqft
MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BEACH AND BAY. Charming PET FRIENDLY 2-bedroom, 2-bath updated and comfortably furnished single family home with huge back-yard open lanai and close to the Bay. Flat screen cable TVs and WiFi Internet access.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
589 BAYVIEW DRIVE
589 Bayview Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1664 sqft
POOL HOME ON CANAL WITH POOL AND BOAT DOCK CLOSE TO BEACH This three bedroom plus two bath home is located on a deep water canal and ready for you to enjoy your choice of water activities.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
601 RUSSELL STREET
601 Russell Street, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1050 sqft
VILLAGE VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BAY AND BEACH. The perfect beach house getaway in the historic village of Longbeach, this 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom elevated home has a huge front porch for enjoying tropical breezes.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
804 EVERGREEN WAY
804 Evergreen Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
WEEKLY LUXURY VACATION RENTAL in the popular bayside Cedars East Tennis Resort close to pool and beach; $800/week or $3,000/month plus tax and fees. Spacious turnkey furnished updated townhouse with partial views of Sarasota Bay.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
738 BAYPORT WAY
738 Bayport Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1456 sqft
BAYPORT BEACH AND TENNIS CLUB - VACATION RENTAL. Enjoy the best of Longboat Key in this spacious and bright Bayside turnkey-furnished villa.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1975 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
1975 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1068 sqft
Vacation Rental: Seaplace, a gulf-side community on south Longboat Key. This stunning turnkey furnished 2 bed, 2 bath 4th floor unit (elevator provided) provides everything you need to enjoy a beach vacation.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
618 CEDARS COURT
618 Cedars Court, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
WEEKLY / MONTHLY RENTAL - SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN LONGBOAT KEY TENNIS RESORT CLOSE TO POOL AND BEACH! Located in the beautiful Cedars East Tennis Resort property, this 1440 s.f.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
121 TWIN SHORES BOULEVARD
121 Beach Harbor Club, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
920 sqft
MONTHLY RENTAL ON THE BAY CLOSE TO POOL AND BEACH. New modular 2-bedroom 2-bath home with unobstructed Marina and Bay views. Open floor plan and Bar top island with dining area. Unit features a large living room with flat screen TV.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1965 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
1965 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1257 sqft
BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE. Spacious open floor plan with two exterior balconies (one of which is screened) to enjoy morning coffee or evening cocktails with ocean breezes and the beautiful azure waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Longboat Key, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Longboat Key apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Longboat Key 1 BedroomsLongboat Key 2 BedroomsLongboat Key 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLongboat Key 3 BedroomsLongboat Key Apartments with Balcony
Longboat Key Apartments with GarageLongboat Key Apartments with GymLongboat Key Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLongboat Key Apartments with ParkingLongboat Key Apartments with Pool
Longboat Key Apartments with Washer-DryerLongboat Key Dog Friendly ApartmentsLongboat Key Furnished ApartmentsLongboat Key Luxury PlacesLongboat Key Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FL
Greenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa