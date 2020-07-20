All apartments in Lockhart
Last updated March 12 2020

4121 CAYWOOD CIR

4121 Caywood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4121 Caywood Circle, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
NW ORLANDO - REMODELED 3BR/1BA HOME - Completely remodeled 3BR/1BA home in northwest Orlando. Lots of space, including a bonus room, and formal living/dining room. The kitchen has white soft close shaker cabinets, tiled back splash, stainless appliances, with an eat in area. The bedrooms are spacious, and the bathroom has been updated. New laminate flooring in living room, dining room and hallway. New carpeting in the bedrooms. All new ceiling fans, doors, lights, blinds and outlets! Very convenient location with easy access to I-4, 441, shopping, restaurants, and more! Section 8 is accepted.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (321) 414-4408 or email mc1-00502@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5404170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 CAYWOOD CIR have any available units?
4121 CAYWOOD CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, FL.
What amenities does 4121 CAYWOOD CIR have?
Some of 4121 CAYWOOD CIR's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4121 CAYWOOD CIR currently offering any rent specials?
4121 CAYWOOD CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 CAYWOOD CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4121 CAYWOOD CIR is pet friendly.
Does 4121 CAYWOOD CIR offer parking?
No, 4121 CAYWOOD CIR does not offer parking.
Does 4121 CAYWOOD CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4121 CAYWOOD CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 CAYWOOD CIR have a pool?
No, 4121 CAYWOOD CIR does not have a pool.
Does 4121 CAYWOOD CIR have accessible units?
No, 4121 CAYWOOD CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 CAYWOOD CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4121 CAYWOOD CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4121 CAYWOOD CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4121 CAYWOOD CIR has units with air conditioning.
