4121 CAYWOOD CIR

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

NW ORLANDO - REMODELED 3BR/1BA HOME - Completely remodeled 3BR/1BA home in northwest Orlando. Lots of space, including a bonus room, and formal living/dining room. The kitchen has white soft close shaker cabinets, tiled back splash, stainless appliances, with an eat in area. The bedrooms are spacious, and the bathroom has been updated. New laminate flooring in living room, dining room and hallway. New carpeting in the bedrooms. All new ceiling fans, doors, lights, blinds and outlets! Very convenient location with easy access to I-4, 441, shopping, restaurants, and more! Section 8 is accepted.



Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (321) 414-4408 or email mc1-00502@rent.dynasty.com



