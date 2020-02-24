3924 LAKESIDE RESERVE LANE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a covered patio area and lots of charming outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting, stylish tile flooring, lots of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, cozy bedrooms, updated bathrooms, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!