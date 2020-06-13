/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM
229 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3171 Sea Trawler BEND
3171 Sea Trawler Bend, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2144 sqft
Moody River Estates - Close to Downtown Fort Myers, this exquisite, impeccably furnished condo is your retreat away from home.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
5879 Littlestone CT
5879 Littlestone Court, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1786 sqft
This fully furnished duplex is located on a dead end street, backing up to an old golf course which is just minutes from Downtown Fort Myers and Cape Coral. This unit offer 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Lochmoor Waterway Estates
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3326 N Key Drive, D5
3326 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
791 sqft
Palms at Waters Edge **Coming Soon** - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo, located at Palms at Waters Edge on N.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110
1773 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
Large 2/2 at Coral Cove Condominiums - Location! Location! This beautifully FULLY FURNISHED condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and is situated on the first floor in Four Mile Cove.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3414 Hancock Bridge PKY
3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Seasonal or short term furnished turnkey condo with SE morning sun views overlooking the marina, river, and downtown Fort Myer's skyline. Granite counters, 42" wood cabinets, floor to ceiling glass from this 7th floor condo.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
523 SE 23rd AVE
523 Southeast 23rd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,461
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. The villa has 1,935 sqft of living space, a well-tended yard on the water and a large pool area with shaded lanai.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1781 Four Mile Cove PKY
1781 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
A full furnished and beautifully decorated Fourth floor condo with a Boat Slip in a waterfront gated community. Beautiful views of the gulf access canal a few minutes from the open water with an abundance of wildlife and birds.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3454 Hancock Bridge PKY
3454 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
VERY FLEXIBLE owner. one bedroom furnished condo. Water views from balcony. Efficient kitchen with appliances and complete kitchen wares. Dining table and chairs, living room set, television, all with views to the water just beyond.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3328 N Key DR
3328 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
791 sqft
Enjoy a downtown River Front lifestyle in this charming turn-key furnished 2nd floor property with amazing River Views from your private balcony.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1787 Four Mile Cove Parkway
1787 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1226 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 condo inside Island Cove, a gated community in cape Coral. The community offers excellent amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Lochmoor Waterway Estates
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Suntree
1 Unit Available
5319 Summerlin Rd. #1915
5319 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
762 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS-1 BED/1 BATH FURNISHED - Furnished 1 bed 1 bath condo on the 2nd floor. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5644403)
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910
1100 Pondella Road, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
938 sqft
Escape the winter blues to the Sunshine State! Welcome to the Royal Hawaiian Condominiums where you can sit back, relax, and soak up the sun. This Fully Furnished 938 SQ FT Condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths that comfortably fits up to 4 people.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4019 SE 20th Pl Apt 503
4019 Southeast 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1705 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit on the River is simply fabulous, Enjoy the wonderful view from your fifth floor balcony with beautiful waterfront views. This condo offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms, inside laundry room, covered parking and a community pool.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3323 SE 19 AVE
3323 Southeast 19th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Short Term Home - On a Direct Access Canal with tie up on cement dock. 3 bedroom 2 bath Furnished home - one car garage available - side room available screened in. Great Location close to restaurant's, shopping and downtown Cape Coral.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1120 SE 33 TER
1120 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Ofelia II - SHORT TERM RENTAL - 2021 SEASON Available!! JUNE 2020 OFF SEASON AVAILABLE - Beautiful and Newley renovated 4 Bed 2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3702 SE 12 AVE
3702 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE June 1 Furnished. Annual rental rate $ 1400.00 per month; water is included in rental amount.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
516 SE 33rd ST
516 Southeast 33rd Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - 3 bedroom 2 bath gulf access pool home is available for rent! Located in the beautiful Country Club Blvd neighborhood quietly tucked away on a dead end street with southern exposure and surrounded by beautiful
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1121 Van Loon Commons CIR
1121 Van Loon Commons Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
Cape Coral Annual Rental Condo – Welcome Home! This ground level 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1521 sqft end unit located in the gated community of Van Loon Commons awaits you! Available partially furnished as-is or unfurnished, the Owner will gladly remove
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Fort Myers Historic District
1 Unit Available
1415 Dean ST
1415 Dean Street, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
656 sqft
Just reduced!! Live, work and play in Fort Myers River District at the Historic Dean Building in the Heart of the City. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment and special events throughout the year.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West 1st Street
1 Unit Available
2090 W 1st ST
2090 West First Street, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Ready for Season or short term rental preferred! Turnkey unit! Beautifully furnished 30th floor unit at prestigious High Point Place is ready for 2020 or short term off-season rental. 3 Month Short Term Minimum.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
2827 SE 19th PL
2827 Southeast 19th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful furnished pool home on canal features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, with a split floor plan. Concrete dock present for relaxing by the water. Spacious living area perfect for entertaining.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Argyle
1 Unit Available
1437 Argyle DR
1437 Argyle Drive, Fort Myers, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Short Term Lease Available from NOW to up to an annual lease. Location, Location, Location. Fully updated, Furnished and Turnkey Ranch style, 4 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, Pool home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4235 SE 20th PL
4235 Southeast 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Vacation at it's finest! Come and enjoy beautiful views and tranquility of this hidden oasis. Located near Jaycee Park, Cape Coral nightlife as well as the most of your daily needs....pharmacies, banking, groceries, fuel and dining.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
5227 Selby DR
5227 Selby Drive, Whiskey Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
May 17th 2020 and after. Fully renovated Turnkey/Furnished Short Term and/OR Winter Season Pool home rental in the heart of Fort Myers in lovely Whiskey Creek subdivision. Pay as you play golf executive golf course.
Similar Pages
Lochmoor Waterway Estates 2 BedroomsLochmoor Waterway Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLochmoor Waterway Estates 3 BedroomsLochmoor Waterway Estates Apartments with Balcony
Lochmoor Waterway Estates Apartments with GymLochmoor Waterway Estates Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLochmoor Waterway Estates Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
Venice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLMarco Island, FLLaurel, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL