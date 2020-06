Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Milano is a 3 bedroom 2 bath electric heated pool home that is located in a great neighborhood in North Ft. Myers. Nearby is Paradise Marina with its impressive display of motor and sailing yachts. Villa Milano is a large and airy home and features a great room with volume ceilings overlooking the huge lanai and pool. The kitchen has just been renovated and features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances; just like the master bedroom and the living room the kitchen has easy lanai / pool access. The master-suite offers in the bedroom a King-size bed, a flat screen TV, plus a small desk with printer and a large bathroom with a beautiful tub, cabinets with two individual sinks and a walk-in shower. Walk directly from the master bedroom through the wide glass slider doors into the lanai and enjoy a dip in the electric heated pool. What a delight! The two guest bedrooms are on the other side of the home feature Queen beds and share the second bathroom. In one of the guest bedroom closets you will find convenient equipment for a baby/small child.