3171 Sea Trawler, 1803

Moody River Estates - Close to Downtown Fort Myers, this exquisite, impeccably furnished condo is your retreat away from home. Through the grand entryway and up the stairs you will find a welcoming living room and sitting room area with furniture to relax and enjoy the scenery or entertain your family and guests. The spacious kitchen will make any home cook excited to begin their vacation with their favorite gourmet foods. Kitchen is upgraded with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of seating and plenty of room for family and guests.



The condo boasts 3 fully furnished bedrooms, Den with a pullout couch and 2 spacious bathrooms. A wonderful scenic lanai and views from almost every room. Enjoy all the amenities Moody River Estates has to offer. When visiting SW Florida, this will be the must have seasonal rental.



Available NOW thru December 2020 - $2,500/mo

Not Available January 2021 - March 2021



Fees and Taxes:

$1000 Refundable Security Deposit

$250 Cleaning Fee

$200 Booking Fee

$145 HOA Application Fee

11.5% Tourist Tax



Malt Realty

1614 Colonial Blvd., Ste 102

Fort Myers, FL 33907

239-936-1320



No Pets Allowed



