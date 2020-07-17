All apartments in Lochmoor Waterway Estates
3171 Sea Trawler, 1803
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3171 Sea Trawler, 1803

3171 Sea Trawler Bend · (239) 936-1320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3171 Sea Trawler Bend, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL 33903
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3171 Sea Trawler, 1803 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Moody River Estates - Close to Downtown Fort Myers, this exquisite, impeccably furnished condo is your retreat away from home. Through the grand entryway and up the stairs you will find a welcoming living room and sitting room area with furniture to relax and enjoy the scenery or entertain your family and guests. The spacious kitchen will make any home cook excited to begin their vacation with their favorite gourmet foods. Kitchen is upgraded with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of seating and plenty of room for family and guests.

The condo boasts 3 fully furnished bedrooms, Den with a pullout couch and 2 spacious bathrooms. A wonderful scenic lanai and views from almost every room. Enjoy all the amenities Moody River Estates has to offer. When visiting SW Florida, this will be the must have seasonal rental.

Available NOW thru December 2020 - $2,500/mo
Not Available January 2021 - March 2021

Fees and Taxes:
$1000 Refundable Security Deposit
$250 Cleaning Fee
$200 Booking Fee
$145 HOA Application Fee
11.5% Tourist Tax

Please visit our website at www.maltrealty.com for a list of all our available properties.

Malt Realty
1614 Colonial Blvd., Ste 102
Fort Myers, FL 33907
239-936-1320

In an effort to STOP internet fraud, we highly recommend that you DO NOT send funds to someone who cannot allow you to enter the home for a showing. If you live out of the state and cannot verify a rental, we urge you to perform a Google search on the address. This should reveal the true rental listing agent. You may want to drive by the propety to see if there is a sign indicating the true rental listing agent, although many association communities do not allow signage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4558423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3171 Sea Trawler, 1803 have any available units?
3171 Sea Trawler, 1803 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3171 Sea Trawler, 1803 have?
Some of 3171 Sea Trawler, 1803's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3171 Sea Trawler, 1803 currently offering any rent specials?
3171 Sea Trawler, 1803 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3171 Sea Trawler, 1803 pet-friendly?
No, 3171 Sea Trawler, 1803 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lochmoor Waterway Estates.
Does 3171 Sea Trawler, 1803 offer parking?
No, 3171 Sea Trawler, 1803 does not offer parking.
Does 3171 Sea Trawler, 1803 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3171 Sea Trawler, 1803 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3171 Sea Trawler, 1803 have a pool?
Yes, 3171 Sea Trawler, 1803 has a pool.
Does 3171 Sea Trawler, 1803 have accessible units?
No, 3171 Sea Trawler, 1803 does not have accessible units.
Does 3171 Sea Trawler, 1803 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3171 Sea Trawler, 1803 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3171 Sea Trawler, 1803 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3171 Sea Trawler, 1803 does not have units with air conditioning.
