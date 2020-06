Amenities

STARTING APRIL 15, 2018 THIS UNIT WILL BE AVAIABLE FOR OFF SEASON. THIS IS A 2/2 ON THE EL RIO GOLF COURSE, FEATURES GREAT FLORIDA STYLE, LARGE SCREENED PATIO OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE. THIS BEAUTIFUL CONDO HAS BEEN UPGRATED WITH WOOD FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES, REMODELED BATHROOMS, INSIDE LAUNDRY AND MUCH MORE. CLOSE TO FORT MYERS/CAPE CORAL, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS