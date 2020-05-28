13031 Moody River PKY

Amenities

parking pool clubhouse hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Location! Location! Welcome to Moody River Estates. A tranquil, quiet, gated waterfront community. This 3 Bed (+Den), 2 full bath, single family vacation home is located in North Fort Myers. Close to shopping, restaurants, RSW Airport, the Beaches, down town Fort Myers and down town Cape Coral. Enjoy the sunshine this season and all that southwest Florida has to offer. Amenities of this home include all new furnishings and appliances, fresh paint, neutral decor, a large lanai, huge private back yard, private master bath with tub and separate shower and tile throughout. Enjoy great community amenities, including gated entry, club house with large pool, hot tub, work out room, grilling stations and more. Moody River offers a park like setting with Walking and Jogging paths and plenty of green space. Make new friends in Sunny South West Florida this season or just relax and enjoy the sunshine, restaurants and beaches. Call for more information.