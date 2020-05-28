All apartments in Lochmoor Waterway Estates
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:27 AM

13031 Moody River PKY

13031 Moody River Parkway · (708) 297-6188
Location

13031 Moody River Parkway, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL 33903
Hancock

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

parking
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Location! Location! Welcome to Moody River Estates. A tranquil, quiet, gated waterfront community. This 3 Bed (+Den), 2 full bath, single family vacation home is located in North Fort Myers. Close to shopping, restaurants, RSW Airport, the Beaches, down town Fort Myers and down town Cape Coral. Enjoy the sunshine this season and all that southwest Florida has to offer. Amenities of this home include all new furnishings and appliances, fresh paint, neutral decor, a large lanai, huge private back yard, private master bath with tub and separate shower and tile throughout. Enjoy great community amenities, including gated entry, club house with large pool, hot tub, work out room, grilling stations and more. Moody River offers a park like setting with Walking and Jogging paths and plenty of green space. Make new friends in Sunny South West Florida this season or just relax and enjoy the sunshine, restaurants and beaches. Call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

