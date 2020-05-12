All apartments in Lely Resort
Lely Resort, FL
9067 Capistrano ST N
Last updated May 12 2020 at 5:54 AM

9067 Capistrano ST N

9067 Capistrano Street North · (239) 826-1891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9067 Capistrano Street North, Lely Resort, FL 34113
Lely Resort

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 45-6 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1520 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
concierge
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
volleyball court
This Turnkey 2/2.5 w/ 1 car garage townhome is yours for season! Located in Olé at Lely Resort which offers contemporary, Mediterranean-inspired residences. Featuring an expansive resort-style pool complete w/ waterfalls, sun deck w/custom furnishings, sand volleyball, kids pool, full-service concierge, bistro, ice cream parlor, pub, Internet café, coffee shop, business center, library, 90-seat movie theater, gym, men & women’s locker rooms & an aerobics/dance studio. You can't wait to season down here! Minutes to Marco Island & 5th Ave!!! Call Today to come to paradise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9067 Capistrano ST N have any available units?
9067 Capistrano ST N has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9067 Capistrano ST N have?
Some of 9067 Capistrano ST N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9067 Capistrano ST N currently offering any rent specials?
9067 Capistrano ST N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9067 Capistrano ST N pet-friendly?
No, 9067 Capistrano ST N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lely Resort.
Does 9067 Capistrano ST N offer parking?
Yes, 9067 Capistrano ST N does offer parking.
Does 9067 Capistrano ST N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9067 Capistrano ST N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9067 Capistrano ST N have a pool?
Yes, 9067 Capistrano ST N has a pool.
Does 9067 Capistrano ST N have accessible units?
No, 9067 Capistrano ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 9067 Capistrano ST N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9067 Capistrano ST N has units with dishwashers.
Does 9067 Capistrano ST N have units with air conditioning?
No, 9067 Capistrano ST N does not have units with air conditioning.
