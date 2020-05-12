9067 Capistrano ST N

Amenities

This Turnkey 2/2.5 w/ 1 car garage townhome is yours for season! Located in Olé at Lely Resort which offers contemporary, Mediterranean-inspired residences. Featuring an expansive resort-style pool complete w/ waterfalls, sun deck w/custom furnishings, sand volleyball, kids pool, full-service concierge, bistro, ice cream parlor, pub, Internet café, coffee shop, business center, library, 90-seat movie theater, gym, men & women’s locker rooms & an aerobics/dance studio. You can't wait to season down here! Minutes to Marco Island & 5th Ave!!! Call Today to come to paradise!