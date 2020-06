Amenities

BOOKED FOR 2021!! Lely Resort rental in Chase Preserve! Players Club Available! Charming attached villa with golf course views! Well maintained and Turnkey furnished. This 2 bedroom plus den with pool is sure to please! Enjoy all that Lely Resort has to offer! Great location close to Fifth Ave and Marco Island. The Players Club offers 3 pools, tiki bar, restaurant, tennis, fitness, pickle ball, bocce, basketball, full service spa and theatre along with social events galore! Call today!