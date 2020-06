Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

IMMACULATE! Spacious second floor coach home in a gated community within beautiful Lely Resort. Open floor plan boasts extra wide hallways and high ceilings. Recently renovated throughout. Eat-in kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counter tops and an island. Beautiful Brazilian cherry wood floors in living area as well as bedrooms and den. Large dining room off the kitchen for easy entertaining. Master bedroom with bay window, dual vanities in master bathroom. Guest bedroom has use of it's own bathroom and another full bathroom in the den/3rd bedroom. Lanai overlooks a lake and has a fountain view. Walk to pool and club house.