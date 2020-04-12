All apartments in Lely Resort
Find more places like 6839 Ascot DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lely Resort, FL
/
6839 Ascot DR
Last updated April 12 2020 at 7:14 PM

6839 Ascot DR

6839 Ascot Drive · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lely Resort
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6839 Ascot Drive, Lely Resort, FL 34113
Lely Resort

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND FOR 2021 SEASON (ONE or TWO MONTHS OK) Make this your best vacation ever and enjoy Naples at its best. Enjoy Fabulous GOLF COURSE AND LAKE VIEWS from this second floor coach home. Full Player's Club & Spa membership in Lely Resort ($321 transfer fee) offering you a resort style pool, full service spa, lap pool, hot tub, 13 tennis courts, bocce courts, state of the art fitness center, pool side tiki bar, full service dining and more. Lely Resort also offers a private golf course and two public courses. Ascot is only a short drive to the beautiful beaches of Olde Naples and Marco Island, and to 5th Avenue downtown Naples. (tenants not allowed pets as per association rules and regulations).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6839 Ascot DR have any available units?
6839 Ascot DR has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6839 Ascot DR have?
Some of 6839 Ascot DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6839 Ascot DR currently offering any rent specials?
6839 Ascot DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6839 Ascot DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6839 Ascot DR is pet friendly.
Does 6839 Ascot DR offer parking?
No, 6839 Ascot DR does not offer parking.
Does 6839 Ascot DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6839 Ascot DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6839 Ascot DR have a pool?
Yes, 6839 Ascot DR has a pool.
Does 6839 Ascot DR have accessible units?
No, 6839 Ascot DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6839 Ascot DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6839 Ascot DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6839 Ascot DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6839 Ascot DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6839 Ascot DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lely Resort 2 BedroomsLely Resort 3 Bedrooms
Lely Resort Apartments with GarageLely Resort Furnished Apartments
Lely Resort Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLPelican Bay, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity