6839 Ascot DR

AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND FOR 2021 SEASON (ONE or TWO MONTHS OK) Make this your best vacation ever and enjoy Naples at its best. Enjoy Fabulous GOLF COURSE AND LAKE VIEWS from this second floor coach home. Full Player's Club & Spa membership in Lely Resort ($321 transfer fee) offering you a resort style pool, full service spa, lap pool, hot tub, 13 tennis courts, bocce courts, state of the art fitness center, pool side tiki bar, full service dining and more. Lely Resort also offers a private golf course and two public courses. Ascot is only a short drive to the beautiful beaches of Olde Naples and Marco Island, and to 5th Avenue downtown Naples. (tenants not allowed pets as per association rules and regulations).