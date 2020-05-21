All apartments in Lely Resort
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:55 PM

6682 Alden Woods CIR

6682 Alden Woods Circle · (239) 595-6788
Location

6682 Alden Woods Circle, Lely Resort, FL 34113
Lely Resort

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Rented Jan-Feb-March 2021 Seasonal rental. Rental with view of the lake and illuminated fountain. 2nd floor unit with 9' ceilings, spacious kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, diagonal tile throughout living area and on the lanai, Spacious master bath with dual sinks, tub and shower. Second and 3rd/bonus bedrooms come with queen size beds. Lely Resort offers 3 golf courses, two public and one private. You may have Membership to The Players Club and Spa with a small transfer fee. Enjoy the lap pool and also the resort pool with water falls. Have lunch at chickee bar, full service dining is available. If you are a Tennis Player enjoy 13 clay courts, with the following Adult Leagues, Junior Teams, Tennis, and tournaments, Ladders, Round Robins and Socials/Mixers, Seniors 50+. Work out room and miscellaneous classes to enjoy. Close to Marco Island and downtown Naples. convenient shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6682 Alden Woods CIR have any available units?
6682 Alden Woods CIR has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6682 Alden Woods CIR have?
Some of 6682 Alden Woods CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6682 Alden Woods CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6682 Alden Woods CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6682 Alden Woods CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6682 Alden Woods CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lely Resort.
Does 6682 Alden Woods CIR offer parking?
No, 6682 Alden Woods CIR does not offer parking.
Does 6682 Alden Woods CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6682 Alden Woods CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6682 Alden Woods CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6682 Alden Woods CIR has a pool.
Does 6682 Alden Woods CIR have accessible units?
No, 6682 Alden Woods CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6682 Alden Woods CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6682 Alden Woods CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6682 Alden Woods CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6682 Alden Woods CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
