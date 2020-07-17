All apartments in Leisure City
30354 SW 163rd Ct

30354 Southwest 163rd Court · No Longer Available
Location

30354 Southwest 163rd Court, Leisure City, FL 33033

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a beautiful, immaculate and spacious three bedroom, three bathroom single-family home with a double car garage and a side entrance to park a boat, RV or trailer. No homeowners association approval required. The property is being rented complete with the furniture. Within walking distance to Winn-Dixie, Shell (gas station), Neighborhood Walmart, McDonald’s, Son of a Pizza, Burger King and other shopping. To schedule your showing of this fantastic property, please call listing agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30354 SW 163rd Ct have any available units?
30354 SW 163rd Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leisure City, FL.
Is 30354 SW 163rd Ct currently offering any rent specials?
30354 SW 163rd Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30354 SW 163rd Ct pet-friendly?
No, 30354 SW 163rd Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leisure City.
Does 30354 SW 163rd Ct offer parking?
Yes, 30354 SW 163rd Ct offers parking.
Does 30354 SW 163rd Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30354 SW 163rd Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30354 SW 163rd Ct have a pool?
No, 30354 SW 163rd Ct does not have a pool.
Does 30354 SW 163rd Ct have accessible units?
No, 30354 SW 163rd Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 30354 SW 163rd Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 30354 SW 163rd Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30354 SW 163rd Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 30354 SW 163rd Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
