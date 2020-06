Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Best view in Westminster at this seasonal home overlooking the lake and golf course. 2/2 villa with a 2 car attached garage will have you feeling right at home for your stay. Master has a King sized bed; guest room has 2 singles. Laundry in unit. Kitchen fully stocked. Westminster is a pay as you play golf course with a restaurant on site.