4314 5th ST SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

LIKE NEW ~ 2017 built home with multiple SMART features! Call today to schedule your private showing of this beautiful rental! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and over 1600 sq ft under air. INCREDIBLE great room French doors that open to lanai. STUNNING kitchen boasts 42" upper wood cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite, breakfast bar, and cabinet/counter space galore! GORGEOUS master suite with two walk-in closets with custom California Closet built-ins, tub, open shower with double shower heads and bench, plus dual sinks and granite vanity with wood cabinetry. Inside laundry room with high end washer/dryer, extra cabinetry and utility sink. Plus, windows are Hurricane Impact Glass for peace of mind. Bedrooms feature warm, neutral carpet with beautiful tile in main living areas and wet areas. Garage floor has also just been professionally finished with epoxy and also features NewAge garage cabinetry. Home equipped with Nest Thermostat, Kevo SMART entry lock, and SMART garage door opener with fan, air compressor, LED motion sensor ~ all controlled with SMART phone app. So many incredible features. Available for occupancy 6/22/2020. Call today!