All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Find more places like 4314 5th ST SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lehigh Acres, FL
/
4314 5th ST SW
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:52 PM

4314 5th ST SW

4314 5th Street Southwest · (239) 910-4598
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lehigh Acres
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4314 5th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL 33976
Sunshine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LIKE NEW ~ 2017 built home with multiple SMART features! Call today to schedule your private showing of this beautiful rental! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and over 1600 sq ft under air. INCREDIBLE great room French doors that open to lanai. STUNNING kitchen boasts 42" upper wood cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite, breakfast bar, and cabinet/counter space galore! GORGEOUS master suite with two walk-in closets with custom California Closet built-ins, tub, open shower with double shower heads and bench, plus dual sinks and granite vanity with wood cabinetry. Inside laundry room with high end washer/dryer, extra cabinetry and utility sink. Plus, windows are Hurricane Impact Glass for peace of mind. Bedrooms feature warm, neutral carpet with beautiful tile in main living areas and wet areas. Garage floor has also just been professionally finished with epoxy and also features NewAge garage cabinetry. Home equipped with Nest Thermostat, Kevo SMART entry lock, and SMART garage door opener with fan, air compressor, LED motion sensor ~ all controlled with SMART phone app. So many incredible features. Available for occupancy 6/22/2020. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 5th ST SW have any available units?
4314 5th ST SW has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4314 5th ST SW have?
Some of 4314 5th ST SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 5th ST SW currently offering any rent specials?
4314 5th ST SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 5th ST SW pet-friendly?
No, 4314 5th ST SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres.
Does 4314 5th ST SW offer parking?
Yes, 4314 5th ST SW does offer parking.
Does 4314 5th ST SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4314 5th ST SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 5th ST SW have a pool?
No, 4314 5th ST SW does not have a pool.
Does 4314 5th ST SW have accessible units?
No, 4314 5th ST SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 5th ST SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4314 5th ST SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4314 5th ST SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4314 5th ST SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4314 5th ST SW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lehigh Acres 1 BedroomsLehigh Acres 2 Bedrooms
Lehigh Acres Apartments with GymLehigh Acres Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Lehigh Acres Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLSebring, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity