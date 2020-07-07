2158 Oxford Ridge CIR

Amenities

Welcome home to this spacious single family home in Westminster Golf Club Community. 3/2 with large living and dining room. Kitchen features plenty of cabinets and newer appliances. Also has eat-in kitchen area. Laundry room features large pantry just off of kitchen. Split floor plan on the 2 bedrooms and master. Master bedroom is a great size, with a walk in closet most will be in awe of! Large master bathroom features dual vanities, walk in shower, tub and separate water closet and linen closet. Westminster features large pool and spa, community room, exercise room, tennis courts, playground and golf is pay as you play! No expensive membership fees. Wonderful restaurant on site with weekly specials! Located just across from Gateway, this location keeps you nice and close to Gartner, JetBlue Park, RSW International Airport, I-75.