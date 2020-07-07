All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Lehigh Acres, FL
2158 Oxford Ridge CIR
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

2158 Oxford Ridge CIR

2158 Oxford Ridge Circle · (239) 297-6377
Location

2158 Oxford Ridge Circle, Lehigh Acres, FL 33973
Westminister

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome home to this spacious single family home in Westminster Golf Club Community. 3/2 with large living and dining room. Kitchen features plenty of cabinets and newer appliances. Also has eat-in kitchen area. Laundry room features large pantry just off of kitchen. Split floor plan on the 2 bedrooms and master. Master bedroom is a great size, with a walk in closet most will be in awe of! Large master bathroom features dual vanities, walk in shower, tub and separate water closet and linen closet. Westminster features large pool and spa, community room, exercise room, tennis courts, playground and golf is pay as you play! No expensive membership fees. Wonderful restaurant on site with weekly specials! Located just across from Gateway, this location keeps you nice and close to Gartner, JetBlue Park, RSW International Airport, I-75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2158 Oxford Ridge CIR have any available units?
2158 Oxford Ridge CIR has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2158 Oxford Ridge CIR have?
Some of 2158 Oxford Ridge CIR's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2158 Oxford Ridge CIR currently offering any rent specials?
2158 Oxford Ridge CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2158 Oxford Ridge CIR pet-friendly?
No, 2158 Oxford Ridge CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres.
Does 2158 Oxford Ridge CIR offer parking?
Yes, 2158 Oxford Ridge CIR offers parking.
Does 2158 Oxford Ridge CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2158 Oxford Ridge CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2158 Oxford Ridge CIR have a pool?
Yes, 2158 Oxford Ridge CIR has a pool.
Does 2158 Oxford Ridge CIR have accessible units?
No, 2158 Oxford Ridge CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 2158 Oxford Ridge CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2158 Oxford Ridge CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2158 Oxford Ridge CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2158 Oxford Ridge CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
