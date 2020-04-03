All apartments in Lehigh Acres
18281 Gibraltar LN
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

18281 Gibraltar LN

18281 Gibraltar Lane · (239) 223-2116
Location

18281 Gibraltar Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
Alabama

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice and spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances. Enjoy the gorgeous lake view from the comfort of your own living room! Not far from RSW International Airport, Gateway, FGCU, JetBlue Stadium and more! Washer and Dryer INCLUDED!

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Lawn Care.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds.
UNIT COMES WITH WASHER AND DRYER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18281 Gibraltar LN have any available units?
18281 Gibraltar LN has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18281 Gibraltar LN have?
Some of 18281 Gibraltar LN's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18281 Gibraltar LN currently offering any rent specials?
18281 Gibraltar LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18281 Gibraltar LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 18281 Gibraltar LN is pet friendly.
Does 18281 Gibraltar LN offer parking?
No, 18281 Gibraltar LN does not offer parking.
Does 18281 Gibraltar LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18281 Gibraltar LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18281 Gibraltar LN have a pool?
No, 18281 Gibraltar LN does not have a pool.
Does 18281 Gibraltar LN have accessible units?
No, 18281 Gibraltar LN does not have accessible units.
Does 18281 Gibraltar LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 18281 Gibraltar LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18281 Gibraltar LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 18281 Gibraltar LN does not have units with air conditioning.
