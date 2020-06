Amenities

Beautiful 4/2 furnished rental is situated in the lovely community of Marblebrook in Caloosa Lakes.

This New Construction home is ready for you to enjoy! Immaculate home that includes all the amenities you'll need for your comfort, fun and relaxation; Community pool, Clubhouse, Exercise Room, serene Lake Views, picnic areas and a playground. Central location - close to Veterans Regional Park, RSW International Airport, Restaurants, Shopping and Beaches.