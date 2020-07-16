All apartments in Lee County
19615 Marinus ST
Last updated April 9 2020 at 3:27 AM

19615 Marinus ST

19615 Marinus Street · (201) 805-5190
Location

19615 Marinus Street, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2101 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2160 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
A fabulous 2 bedroom 2 bath with den 1st first condo is now available for rent. Serene lake views, walk to San Marino amenities, offers 2 clubhouses, gym pool spa and grills.
Miromar Lakes is masterfully designed around 700 acres of fresh water for boating featuring a stunning Clubhouse, the Blue Water Beach Grill, a 10,000 sq. ft. infinity pool and spa, fitness center, tennis courts, European Spa & Salon, movie theatre, billiard table, card room, informal, formal and private dining, fishing, skiing and swimming, miles of beautiful white sandy beach with cabanas. Golf Membership is available and located close to RSW Airport and extensive shopping and entertainment options. It is understandable why Miromar was voted #1 Community in the US.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19615 Marinus ST have any available units?
19615 Marinus ST has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19615 Marinus ST have?
Some of 19615 Marinus ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19615 Marinus ST currently offering any rent specials?
19615 Marinus ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19615 Marinus ST pet-friendly?
No, 19615 Marinus ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 19615 Marinus ST offer parking?
No, 19615 Marinus ST does not offer parking.
Does 19615 Marinus ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19615 Marinus ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19615 Marinus ST have a pool?
Yes, 19615 Marinus ST has a pool.
Does 19615 Marinus ST have accessible units?
No, 19615 Marinus ST does not have accessible units.
Does 19615 Marinus ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19615 Marinus ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 19615 Marinus ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 19615 Marinus ST does not have units with air conditioning.
