19615 Marinus ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub media room tennis court

A fabulous 2 bedroom 2 bath with den 1st first condo is now available for rent. Serene lake views, walk to San Marino amenities, offers 2 clubhouses, gym pool spa and grills.

Miromar Lakes is masterfully designed around 700 acres of fresh water for boating featuring a stunning Clubhouse, the Blue Water Beach Grill, a 10,000 sq. ft. infinity pool and spa, fitness center, tennis courts, European Spa & Salon, movie theatre, billiard table, card room, informal, formal and private dining, fishing, skiing and swimming, miles of beautiful white sandy beach with cabanas. Golf Membership is available and located close to RSW Airport and extensive shopping and entertainment options. It is understandable why Miromar was voted #1 Community in the US.