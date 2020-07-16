All apartments in Lee County
16174 Via Solera CIR
Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:23 PM

16174 Via Solera CIR

16174 Via Solera Circle · (239) 368-1017
Location

16174 Via Solera Circle, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,430

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Special price for this rare Find. Water View. Large (1819 Sq Ft) 3 bed, 2.5 baths and 1 car garage two story townhouse in Sail Harbor community. Right across the Health Park Hospital. Close to the beaches and all amenities. Good School District. Tiled first floor (living room and tiled kitchen with granite counter tops) , carpeted second floor. Screened Lanai, all appliances w/ washer and dryer. Gated community. Rent includes internet and cable. Subject to owner and HOA approval. Free to apply from the owner. HOA charges 100 one time fee + 30 for each adult criminal check. Due to restricted access to the community only pre-qualified applicants will be shown a unit: criteria for qualifying: lease starts no Later 05/31/20, no criminal (records as per HOA), prove of income prove of rental history, no commercial vehicles, no more than 2 personal vehicles, no pets. First and security $2980 to move in. Please request showings only if you qualify. If requesting info by email - please be specific - generic requests might not be answered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16174 Via Solera CIR have any available units?
16174 Via Solera CIR has a unit available for $1,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16174 Via Solera CIR have?
Some of 16174 Via Solera CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16174 Via Solera CIR currently offering any rent specials?
16174 Via Solera CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16174 Via Solera CIR pet-friendly?
No, 16174 Via Solera CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 16174 Via Solera CIR offer parking?
Yes, 16174 Via Solera CIR offers parking.
Does 16174 Via Solera CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16174 Via Solera CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16174 Via Solera CIR have a pool?
No, 16174 Via Solera CIR does not have a pool.
Does 16174 Via Solera CIR have accessible units?
No, 16174 Via Solera CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 16174 Via Solera CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 16174 Via Solera CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16174 Via Solera CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 16174 Via Solera CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
