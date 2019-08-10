All apartments in Lealman
Location

6355 30th Way North, Lealman, FL 33702

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/1 Lealman Home- minutes to I-275 - This Lealman home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and laminate floors throughout. The kitchen has been recently updated, there is also a storage shed in the backyard. Property has private driveway.

Schedule a showing before it's too late!

HOW CAN I SEE INSIDE?
To see this home, DRIVE BY FIRST, then just give Nina a text or call at 813-419-0938

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

APPLICATION FEE?
$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions apply. Fees apply

(RLNE5043542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6355 30th Way N have any available units?
6355 30th Way N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
Is 6355 30th Way N currently offering any rent specials?
6355 30th Way N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6355 30th Way N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6355 30th Way N is pet friendly.
Does 6355 30th Way N offer parking?
No, 6355 30th Way N does not offer parking.
Does 6355 30th Way N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6355 30th Way N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6355 30th Way N have a pool?
No, 6355 30th Way N does not have a pool.
Does 6355 30th Way N have accessible units?
No, 6355 30th Way N does not have accessible units.
Does 6355 30th Way N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6355 30th Way N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6355 30th Way N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6355 30th Way N does not have units with air conditioning.
