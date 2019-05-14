5255 48th Avenue North

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wow! Come See This Super Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home With A Fantastic Updated Kitchen! Newer Wood Cabinets With Granite Counter Tops And Stainless Appliances Make This Home The Perfect Place To Live! Shiny Wood Floors Throughout Most Of The House Including The Separate Family Room With A Real Wood Burning Fireplace! The French Doors Lead To The Private Screened Back Patio Perfect For Entertaining. The Home Also Features 2 Storage Buildings Perfect For A Work Shop Or A Fun Place For The Kiddos To Play! Some Other Fantastic Features Include A 3+ Car Carport, Metal Roof, Newer Windows And New Paint! Come See This Gem Today! It Won't Last Long!!



