All apartments in Lealman
Find more places like 5255 48th Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lealman, FL
/
5255 48th Avenue North
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

5255 48th Avenue North

5255 48th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lealman
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5255 48th Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wow! Come See This Super Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home With A Fantastic Updated Kitchen! Newer Wood Cabinets With Granite Counter Tops And Stainless Appliances Make This Home The Perfect Place To Live! Shiny Wood Floors Throughout Most Of The House Including The Separate Family Room With A Real Wood Burning Fireplace! The French Doors Lead To The Private Screened Back Patio Perfect For Entertaining. The Home Also Features 2 Storage Buildings Perfect For A Work Shop Or A Fun Place For The Kiddos To Play! Some Other Fantastic Features Include A 3+ Car Carport, Metal Roof, Newer Windows And New Paint! Come See This Gem Today! It Won't Last Long!!

Listing Courtesy Of EZ CHOICE REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Listing Courtesy Of EZ CHOICE REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5255 48th Avenue North have any available units?
5255 48th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 5255 48th Avenue North have?
Some of 5255 48th Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5255 48th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
5255 48th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5255 48th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5255 48th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 5255 48th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 5255 48th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 5255 48th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5255 48th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5255 48th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 5255 48th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 5255 48th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 5255 48th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 5255 48th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5255 48th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5255 48th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 5255 48th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lealman 1 BedroomsLealman 2 Bedrooms
Lealman Apartments with ParkingLealman Dog Friendly Apartments
Lealman Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FL
Holmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg