Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful fully remodeled 2 bed 1 bath 1 car garage house in St. Petersburg. This is a fantastic home with a gorgeous brand new kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Really nice updated bathroom. Near to many amenities including shopping centers, restaurants, major, highways and much more.