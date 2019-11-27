All apartments in Lealman
5200 28th St N Lot 372

5200 28th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

5200 28th Street North, Lealman, FL 33714

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
55+ lovely custom home, great community amenities - Move-in Ready in active 55+ community. This 2 br/2ba home is bright and cheerful with open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, high-end laminate flooring and custom baseboards. The kitchen is spacious and airy with matching appliances including new dishwasher and farm-style sink. Custom made blinds in the bay window greet you in the dining area. Adjacent living room is perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom is large enough for a king size bed and comes complete with en suite and large closet. The second bedroom is perfect for guests or as an office. Indoor laundry room, covered carport. Screened in porch is surrounded by mature plants for a tropical feel. Irrigation and landscape lighting help maintain a beautiful outside area for years to come. This community boasts swimming pool, clubhouse, bocce and horseshoe courts, shuffleboard, tons of organized social activities. New management company is upgrading common space and amenities. Will allow one small pet only. Pictures show furnishings, but unit will be rented UNFURNISHED.

(RLNE5193362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5200 28th St N Lot 372 have any available units?
5200 28th St N Lot 372 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 5200 28th St N Lot 372 have?
Some of 5200 28th St N Lot 372's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5200 28th St N Lot 372 currently offering any rent specials?
5200 28th St N Lot 372 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5200 28th St N Lot 372 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5200 28th St N Lot 372 is pet friendly.
Does 5200 28th St N Lot 372 offer parking?
Yes, 5200 28th St N Lot 372 offers parking.
Does 5200 28th St N Lot 372 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5200 28th St N Lot 372 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5200 28th St N Lot 372 have a pool?
Yes, 5200 28th St N Lot 372 has a pool.
Does 5200 28th St N Lot 372 have accessible units?
No, 5200 28th St N Lot 372 does not have accessible units.
Does 5200 28th St N Lot 372 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5200 28th St N Lot 372 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5200 28th St N Lot 372 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5200 28th St N Lot 372 does not have units with air conditioning.

