5200 28th St N Lot 372

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities bocce court carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool shuffle board cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

55+ lovely custom home, great community amenities - Move-in Ready in active 55+ community. This 2 br/2ba home is bright and cheerful with open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, high-end laminate flooring and custom baseboards. The kitchen is spacious and airy with matching appliances including new dishwasher and farm-style sink. Custom made blinds in the bay window greet you in the dining area. Adjacent living room is perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom is large enough for a king size bed and comes complete with en suite and large closet. The second bedroom is perfect for guests or as an office. Indoor laundry room, covered carport. Screened in porch is surrounded by mature plants for a tropical feel. Irrigation and landscape lighting help maintain a beautiful outside area for years to come. This community boasts swimming pool, clubhouse, bocce and horseshoe courts, shuffleboard, tons of organized social activities. New management company is upgrading common space and amenities. Will allow one small pet only. Pictures show furnishings, but unit will be rented UNFURNISHED.



