Lealman, FL
5082 45TH AVENUE N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5082 45TH AVENUE N

5082 45th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5082 45th Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
This house on a corner lot is exceptional! It has central heat/AC, the huge back yard is fenced, has a picnic table pad and a large dry shed for storage. The community is stable as all the neighbors that surround the house have been there for decades. I trust you will study the pictures as a picture is worth a thousand words. Although Zillow suggests that the rent be $1450 per month, currently the ownership would prefer a long-term tenant that loves the property and it’s green gardens. With hopes that the tenant will keep it up as if it is their own house, we are only asking $1300 per month. Please call for an application or further discussion!
RECAP:
– Significant backyard – Huge canopy tree and concrete picnic pad
– Driveway behind house
– Two bedrooms that would accommodate each a king size bed
– One bathroom with unitized tub/shower combination
– Large living room that could accommodate Living room/dining room or Living room/office area
– Kitchen has double sink, plenty of cabinets, stove and double door refrigerator
– Refrigerator has working water/space dispenser
– Washer and dryer hookups
– Central Heating and Air-conditioning
– 900 ft.²

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5082 45TH AVENUE N have any available units?
5082 45TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 5082 45TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 5082 45TH AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5082 45TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
5082 45TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5082 45TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 5082 45TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lealman.
Does 5082 45TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 5082 45TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 5082 45TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5082 45TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5082 45TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 5082 45TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 5082 45TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 5082 45TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5082 45TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5082 45TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5082 45TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5082 45TH AVENUE N has units with air conditioning.
