5082 45TH AVENUE N

Amenities

w/d hookup parking air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

This house on a corner lot is exceptional! It has central heat/AC, the huge back yard is fenced, has a picnic table pad and a large dry shed for storage. The community is stable as all the neighbors that surround the house have been there for decades. I trust you will study the pictures as a picture is worth a thousand words. Although Zillow suggests that the rent be $1450 per month, currently the ownership would prefer a long-term tenant that loves the property and it’s green gardens. With hopes that the tenant will keep it up as if it is their own house, we are only asking $1300 per month. Please call for an application or further discussion!

RECAP:

– Significant backyard – Huge canopy tree and concrete picnic pad

– Driveway behind house

– Two bedrooms that would accommodate each a king size bed

– One bathroom with unitized tub/shower combination

– Large living room that could accommodate Living room/dining room or Living room/office area

– Kitchen has double sink, plenty of cabinets, stove and double door refrigerator

– Refrigerator has working water/space dispenser

– Washer and dryer hookups

– Central Heating and Air-conditioning

– 900 ft.²